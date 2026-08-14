Battery powered aircraft flies test flight from Plattsburgh International Airport

A battery-powered aircraft made its maiden flight from the Plattsburgh International Airport.

The HeartX1 successfully completed its first flight on Wednesday. The piloted flight of the 76 foot, 25,000 pound aircraft lasted 27 minutes, flying up to 1,100 feet.

The maker of the aircraft Heart Aerospace chose to conduct the test flight at the Plattsburgh Iternational Airport because of an airfield infrastructure that includes an 11,750 foot runway and its location near a growing cluster of transportation and aerospace industries.

The company is developing the fixed-wing hybrid-electric 30 seat passenger aircraft targeting commercial use in 2031.