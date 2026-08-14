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All Things Considered

Battery powered aircraft flies test flight from Plattsburgh International Airport

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 14, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
Heart X1 battery-electric aircraft rendering
Heart Aerospace
/
Clinton County Industrial Development Agency
Heart X1 battery-electric aircraft rendering

A battery-powered aircraft made its maiden flight from the Plattsburgh International Airport.

The HeartX1 successfully completed its first flight on Wednesday. The piloted flight of the 76 foot, 25,000 pound aircraft lasted 27 minutes, flying up to 1,100 feet.

The maker of the aircraft Heart Aerospace chose to conduct the test flight at the Plattsburgh Iternational Airport because of an airfield infrastructure that includes an 11,750 foot runway and its location near a growing cluster of transportation and aerospace industries.

The company is developing the fixed-wing hybrid-electric 30 seat passenger aircraft targeting commercial use in 2031.
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News Heart Aerospace Battery Powerhybridbattery-electric aircraft
Pat Bradley
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