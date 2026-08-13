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Vermont historic sites offering free admission Sunday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Bennington Battle Monument
U.S. Department of the Interior
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National Park Service archive
Bennington Battle Monument

Admission to all Vermont state historic sites will be free on Sunday.

The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation is offering free admission to commemorate the 249th anniversary of Bennington Battle Day.

On Aug. 16, 1777, American forces in Walloomsac, New York, defeated British and German troops trying to raid an arsenal in Bennington, about 10 miles away.

Bennington Battle Day is a Vermont state holiday. Among the historic sites offering free admission on Sunday are the Bennington Battle Monument, Chimney Point in Addison, the President Chester A. Arthur site in Fairfield, and the President Calvin Coolidge site in Plymouth Notch.
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News Battle of BenningtonBennington Battle MonumentBennington Battle DayVermont Division for Historic Preservation
Pat Bradley
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