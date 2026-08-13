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All Things Considered

Development grants awarded to 2 Vermont cities

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 13, 2026 at 3:10 PM EDT
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Pat Bradley
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WAMC
Welcome to Vermont sign

Two Vermont communities are receiving state grants to restore downtown properties.

Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Economic Development announced $1.79 million in Rural Industry Development Program grants to Montpelier and Newport to restore two downtown properties to productive use.

Department of Economic Development Commissioner Lyle Jepson says the grants are “an important tool for restoring vacant and blighted properties and for clearing the way for economic and community vitality in places that need it most.”

One million dollars will be used to purchase the 1.31-acre Main Street Block in Newport to create opportunities for downtown development.

A $790,000 award will be used to purchase and maintain the former post office property in Montpelier while future development options are finalized.
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News Vermont Governor Phil ScottVermont Department Of Economic DevelopmentRural DevelopmentRural Industry Development Program grants MontpelierNewportNewport Development
Pat Bradley
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