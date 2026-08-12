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All Things Considered

Progressive Democrats win key seats in Vermont primary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 12, 2026 at 4:46 PM EDT
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Pat Bradley
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WAMC
Vermont Democratic Party banner

Progressive Democrats won several key races in Vermont’s primary Tuesday night.

All state offices are up for election this year and most of Tuesday's primaries involved Democratic candidates. Middlebury College political scientist Bert Johnson said those on the left of the Democratic Party, and considered more progressive, did well in statewide races.

"They scored victories statewide with Janoo in the governor's primary; in Chittenden County with Sarah George retaining her seat as state's attorney. And it's demonstrated also that money isn't everything. Some of the candidates that were outspent won."

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary Amanda Janoo beat Aly Richards 44 percent to 42 percent. Janoo is considered the more progressive of the two and she will challenge incumbent Republican Phil Scott in the general election.
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News Vermont PrimaryVermont 2026 ElectionsVermont Democrats
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