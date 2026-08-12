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All Things Considered

Adirondack Park Agency expands webstreams

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 12, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
Adirondack Park Agency sign outside its headquarters in Ray Brook NY
Pat Bradley
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WAMC
Adirondack Park Agency sign outside its headquarters in Ray Brook NY (file)

The Adirondack Park Agency says it has successfully expanded public access to its monthly board meetings.

The agency began broadcasting an enhanced livestream in June across multiple platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the APA website. The agency says there were more than 600 views to the expanded stream, compared to a previous average of 15 to 30 live viewers and about 60 views of their recordings. The June meeting also launched an updated remote public comment process to adjust to the multiple streaming platforms.

The next meeting of the Adirondack Park Agency board is Thursday morning. The day-long meeting begins at 9:30.
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