Tonko on Kenwood: 'Data centers should be built in communities that want them'

Data centers — like the one proposed for the Kenwood site in South Albany — "should be built in communities that want them," U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko said Tuesday.

"The environmental impact, the threat — if any — to quality of water, and making certain that emissions and utility impacts, cost of utility bills, all have to be taken into consideration," Tonko, a Democrat who represents Albany, said. "I think communities will do that assessment."

Tonko's comments come as the developers of the proposed Kenwood data center try to build public support at community meetings around the city.

Representatives of the developer, EKG, said that they're weeks to months away from applying for necessary zoning changes, and they still don't know how many megawatts of electricity the 250,000-square-foot data center would consume. The development also includes plans for 300 units of housing and research and retail spaces.

Some Albany residents and the group No Kings Collective Albany have opposed the data center over concerns that it will raise electricity prices, create pollution and harm residents' health.

Tonko is proposing legislation — the Power for the People Act — that would obligate data centers to pay for the local transmission upgrades they require and would prioritize grid infrastructure for data centers that create jobs, provide their own power generation and mitigate pollution, according to Tonko's office.

"We have to provide for those safety nets and the guardrails for both AI and data centers," Tonko said. "So a lot of work ahead of us, but you know they certainly belong in communities that want them."

Tonko introduced the legislation in April. It is now being considered by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, according to Congress' website.

