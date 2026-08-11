Pennsylvania man dies on Adirondack Rail Trail

New York State Police say a Pennsylvania man has died while biking on the Adirondack Rail Trail.

An individual in cardiac arrest was reported about two miles from the Old Military Road in the Town of North Elba Sunday evening. When troopers arrived at about 6:30, the Lake Placid Fire Department was already performing life-saving measures on 64-year-old David R. Benfer of Reading, Pennsylvania. Benfer was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he had an extensive cardiac history.