Adirondack Park Agency holds informational session on proposed new headquarters

The Adirondack Park Agency is moving forward with plans to move the agency’s headquarters.

The agency is currently housed in Raybrook, New York. An information session was held last week for the public to learn about its plans to move the headquarters to Main Street in Saranac Lake.

The APA says their updated plans show how they will adaptively reuse two historic buildings, including the Paul Smiths Electric Light and Power Building, with new construction, and create site improvements on the 2.3 acres that will link Main Street and the Saranac River.

The agency says it will continue public engagement as the $30 million project advances.