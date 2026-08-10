© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.

Hannaford issues recall on items containing potentially contaminated jalapenos

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published August 10, 2026 at 6:12 PM EDT
Hannaford logo
Hannaford
Hannaford logo

The Hannaford grocery chain has issued recalls on six items.

Over the weekend, the company received an alert that one of its suppliers, Coast Citrus Distributors, had discovered a potential salmonella contamination in its jalapeno supply. Hannaford sells several products that could've been impacted: pre-made burritos in three flavors, a chipotle chicken tortilla wrap, as well as containers of diced jalapenos and pico de gallo salsa. The company removed the products from stores, and advised customers that they could return the items for a full refund if they've already purchased them.

In a statement, a Hannaford spokesperson told WAMC that all of the items were cleared from store shelves by noon on Saturday. "Hannaford is committed to delivering fresh, quality food to our customers and ensuring the safety of the products we sell is our highest priority," they wrote. "All Hannaford stores follow strict food safety protocols. We take this work very seriously and are fully committed to delivering safe and wholesome food to our customers. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in partnership with our suppliers and regulatory agencies."
News
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman