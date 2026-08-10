Hannaford issues recall on items containing potentially contaminated jalapenos

The Hannaford grocery chain has issued recalls on six items.

Over the weekend, the company received an alert that one of its suppliers, Coast Citrus Distributors, had discovered a potential salmonella contamination in its jalapeno supply. Hannaford sells several products that could've been impacted: pre-made burritos in three flavors, a chipotle chicken tortilla wrap, as well as containers of diced jalapenos and pico de gallo salsa. The company removed the products from stores, and advised customers that they could return the items for a full refund if they've already purchased them.

In a statement, a Hannaford spokesperson told WAMC that all of the items were cleared from store shelves by noon on Saturday. "Hannaford is committed to delivering fresh, quality food to our customers and ensuring the safety of the products we sell is our highest priority," they wrote. "All Hannaford stores follow strict food safety protocols. We take this work very seriously and are fully committed to delivering safe and wholesome food to our customers. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in partnership with our suppliers and regulatory agencies."

