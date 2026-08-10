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Catskill residents express concern over aggressive pest control marketing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published August 10, 2026 at 6:05 PM EDT
A sign for the Village of Catskill.
Facebook: Village of Catskill
A sign for the Village of Catskill.

Catskill residents are expressing frustration at the marketing tactics of a local pest control firm.

It was after six on Friday evening when Nick Vaccaro got an unexpected visitor. 

"He came riding up, right to my front door, across the lawn, on a hoverboard, segue-type thing," Vaccaro recalled. "Don't believe he identified himself by name, just that he was with Fox Pest Control."
 
Vaccaro said he wasn't interested, but the Fox representative tried to get Vaccaro to commit to an inspection. The company, he insisted, had trucks in the neighborhood that night, and could do a treatment right away.

Vaccaro was annoyed. "I told him I had to cut the conversation off because my family was about to go get dinner, to which he asked what was for dinner, and if he could get an invitation."

Vaccaro posted in a community group about his experience, and got dozens of replies from fellow exasperated residents who'd had similar experiences.

Last week, the Town Clerk of Bethlehem in Albany County sent Fox Pest Control a letter chastising their representatives for entering residents' private yards, and soliciting past 8:30 p.m. 

Fox Pest Control did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman