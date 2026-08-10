Catskill residents express concern over aggressive pest control marketing

Catskill residents are expressing frustration at the marketing tactics of a local pest control firm.

It was after six on Friday evening when Nick Vaccaro got an unexpected visitor.

"He came riding up, right to my front door, across the lawn, on a hoverboard, segue-type thing," Vaccaro recalled. "Don't believe he identified himself by name, just that he was with Fox Pest Control."



Vaccaro said he wasn't interested, but the Fox representative tried to get Vaccaro to commit to an inspection. The company, he insisted, had trucks in the neighborhood that night, and could do a treatment right away.

Vaccaro was annoyed. "I told him I had to cut the conversation off because my family was about to go get dinner, to which he asked what was for dinner, and if he could get an invitation."

Vaccaro posted in a community group about his experience, and got dozens of replies from fellow exasperated residents who'd had similar experiences.

Last week, the Town Clerk of Bethlehem in Albany County sent Fox Pest Control a letter chastising their representatives for entering residents' private yards, and soliciting past 8:30 p.m.

Fox Pest Control did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

