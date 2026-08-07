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Bard workers resolve contract negotiations, avert strike

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published August 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
The banner of Bard College
Elias Guerra
The banner of Bard College

Bard College employees voted to authorize a strike earlier this summer, but they’ve resolved their differences with the private institution and signed a new contract.

The strike had been authorized by workers on Bard’s Buildings and Grounds and Environmental Services teams. Both groups are represented by SEIU Local 200 United.

The main sticking point in the negotiations was healthcare. Bard has historically covered 100% of the cost for individual employee plans, but had been insisting on requiring employee contributions as part of the next contract.

Union organizer Sean Collins says that demand was a red line for union members.

"If this doesn’t drop off, we’re going to have to schedule a day to take strike action," Collins said. "And they did finally relent on that, and that helped sort of break up the rest of the log jam."

Bard ended up agreeing to continue covering the full cost of individual plans, and also granted significant hourly raises in the starting salary for Environmental Services workers, who will now earn $22.60 per hour in base pay.

The union did have to make some sacrifices. They’d asked the college to expand hiring on the Buildings and Grounds crew, but weren’t able to secure that as an agreement.

"I think we leave the table feeling like the job’s unfinished," Collins said. "It’s something we’re unsatisfied with. We know it negatively impacts our students."

In an emailed statement, a Bard spokesman said, “The College is pleased with this positive outcome of thoughtful and productive negotiations. These agreements reflect our ongoing commitment to our employees and are comparable with employees who do similar work at other colleges.”
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman
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