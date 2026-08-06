5 charged in Montgomery County stabbing

Five people including three teenage minors have been charged in a stabbing incident at a New York State Thruway rest stop Wednesday.

All suspects were charged with felony gang assault. One 16-year-old suspect faces assault and weapons possession charges.

According to New York State Police, the five suspects approached and struck two employees at the Pattersonville Rest Stop in Montgomery County. One employee was cut with a utility knife.

The suspects were later located in Schenectady. The knife allegedly used in the assault was recovered at the rest stop.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle involved was not charged.

