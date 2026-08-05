3-year Belmont Stakes stint gives Saratoga County an economic boost

Saratoga County got an economic boost from hosting the Belmont Stakes for the past three years.

The last leg of the Triple Crown had been run at Saratoga Racecourse from 2024 through 2026 as Belmont Park underwent renovations.

In that three-year span, the June revenue per available room, or RevPAR in Saratoga Springs was up 37.2 percent to $193. Countywide, that figure saw a 34% jump to 158 per available room.

From 2021 through 2023, the county collected 47.1 million dollars in sales tax revenue in June. For the past three years, that number has grown to 51.9 million dollars.

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus says the Belmont's impact will last far beyond the three years it was run upstate.

"You can't pay for that kind of advertising and positive promotion, and for three years we had that focus right here on Saratoga," Shimkus said.

This week, the New York Racing Association and Churchill Downs Incorporated announced a new championship series that will span five months and feature two races at Saratoga Racecourse.