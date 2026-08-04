Vermont primitive camping rules to be updated

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation has started taking public comment on proposed updates to the state's primitive camping rules.

The department says in many primitive camping areas, which have no developed facilities, the land is vulnerable to soil compaction, damage to vegetation, and pollution of waterways.

The current rule has not been updated since 1993 and the proposed revision would clarify enforcement and jurisdiction, update campfire requirements and increase the minimum distance between campsites and water bodies to better protect water quality.

Public comments will be taken through October 9 and two public hearings are planned in September.

