Lawmakers call for higher sentences for fatal child neglect after Saratoga County girl dies

Following the death of a neglected three-year-old in Saratoga County last year, state lawmakers and county officials want to increase sentences for criminally negligent homicide.

Authored by State Sen. Jim Tedisco and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, "Joycelynn's Law" is in response to the February 2025 death of Joycelynn Dylewski.

The Corinth girl had a severe lice infestation, which led to anemia. She received no medical care for 10 months prior to her death. Her parents were recently each sentenced to 16 months to four years in state prison.

The lawmakers' bill would create the new crime of "Aggravated Endangering the Welfare of a Child."

In cases resulting in the death of a child, the maximum sentence would be raised to 25 years to life. For non-fatal cases, the maximum penalty would be 5 to 15 years.

Simpson, a Republican representing Corinth, says the bill is "about responsibility."

"It's about justice," Simpson said. "It's about the sanctity of innocence and life. It's about protecting children who cannot protect themselves and making sure our justice system has the tools it needs to respond when the unthinkable happens."

Saratoga County Sheriff Jeffrey Brown, Saratoga County District Attorney Brett Eby, and Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh also support the bill.