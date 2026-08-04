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All Things Considered

A division of the Vermont Department of Public Safety is asking state and local officials to provide a list of statewide special events

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 4, 2026 at 6:40 PM EDT
Special events regularly draw crowds to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Special events regularly draw crowds to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace

A division of the Vermont Department of Public Safety is asking state and local officials to provide a list of statewide special events.

The Vermont Homeland Security Unit says it is again compiling an events list to help law enforcement better protect people.

It defines special events as gatherings that attract a minimum of 2,500 participants and spectators in a public and/or private venue.” The events between December 1, 2026 and November 30, 2027 include concerts, marathons, firework displays, parades, and sporting events.
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News Vermont Homeland Security UnitVermont Department of Public Safetycrowdspecial events
Pat Bradley
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