Former Saratoga Springs lawmaker alleges 'malicious attacks' by public safety head, PD

Saratoga Springs' former Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday alleging an “ongoing and continuous pattern of unwarranted and malicious attacks” by Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll and the police department.

The 28-page complaint submitted in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York requests a jury trial, outlines allegations of malicious prosecution, First Amendment retaliation, equal protection violation and defamation, among others.

Golub left his city post in August 2025 to become deputy commissioner and general counsel for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The lawsuit, which also names the city as well as police Lt. Paul Vietch as a defendants, is linked to 2024 official misconduct charges against Golub, the city’s first Black elected commissioner.

Golub was charged following an incident where city employees allegedly unclogged a drain at his home using city resources while on city time.

That case was ultimately dismissed in June 2025 by city court Judge Jeffrey Wait on the grounds that the evidence did not support the finding that Golub knew the employees were still on the clock or using city resources.

After the case was dismissed, Coll continued to insist publicly that the case was dismissed on a technicality.

Coll has stated city police only investigated the issue after it was referred to them by state police, though Golub's lawsuit alleges there was never any such referral.

Rather, the lawsuit alleges, Coll instigated the investigation into Golub through a city human resources investigation into the employee who allegedly helped to fix Golub’s clogged drain.

The lawsuit also draws attention to an incident in 2022 when Golub, during a City Council discussion on an aggressive panhandling resolution, suggested city police might believe false testimony from a “rich white lady” over that of an unhoused individual.

Coll then filed a complaint to Golub’s then-employer — in which he references his experience as a retired FBI agent, as well as to the state’s Attorney Grievance Committee, accusing Golub of “bigotry.”

In a statement Monday, Coll said, “I am aware that a lawsuit has been filed, and I respect the legal process. I believe the claims are without merit, and I look forward to addressing them through the courts. Because the matter is pending, I will not comment further at this time.”

Golub was not immediately available for comment on this story.