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MA Senate votes to expand reproductive healthcare

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
FILE - The Massachusetts State House in Boston, taken 12/26/14 by Wikimedia user Daderot, shared into the Public Domain.
Daderot
/
Wikimedia
FILE - The Massachusetts State House in Boston, taken 12/26/14 by Wikimedia user Daderot, shared into the Public Domain.

The Massachusetts State Senate on Friday joined the House of Representatives in voting to repeal the Commonwealth's 24-week abortion ban.

The legislation approved on the final day of the legislative session eliminates a list of exceptions required for late-term abortions.

Democratic Governor Maura Healey endorsed the bill days earlier.

If signed by Healey, the legislation will enable doctors to determine if a late-term abortion is necessary and exempt pregnancies with severe fatal anomalies and maternal health risks.
Tags
News abortionReproductive RightsMassachusetts State Senate
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