MA Senate votes to expand reproductive healthcare

The Massachusetts State Senate on Friday joined the House of Representatives in voting to repeal the Commonwealth's 24-week abortion ban.

The legislation approved on the final day of the legislative session eliminates a list of exceptions required for late-term abortions.

Democratic Governor Maura Healey endorsed the bill days earlier.

If signed by Healey, the legislation will enable doctors to determine if a late-term abortion is necessary and exempt pregnancies with severe fatal anomalies and maternal health risks.