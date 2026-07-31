MA Senate votes to expand reproductive healthcare
The Massachusetts State Senate on Friday joined the House of Representatives in voting to repeal the Commonwealth's 24-week abortion ban.
The legislation approved on the final day of the legislative session eliminates a list of exceptions required for late-term abortions.
Democratic Governor Maura Healey endorsed the bill days earlier.
If signed by Healey, the legislation will enable doctors to determine if a late-term abortion is necessary and exempt pregnancies with severe fatal anomalies and maternal health risks.