Livingston Manor man found dead after truck crashes into utility pole, enters flooded creek

A Livingston Manor man died after his pickup truck crashed into a utility pole and ended up in the fast-moving waters of North Callicoon Creek during Wednesday morning’s flooding, according to New York State Police.

Troopers from the State Police Liberty Barracks responded at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday to the area of 572 North Branch Road in the Town of Callicoon after receiving a report of a pickup truck that was half-submerged in the creek.

State Police said their investigation determined that Jesus Arroyo Ortega, 39, of Livingston Manor, was driving on North Branch Road when his pickup truck collided with a utility pole sometime during the morning hours of July 29.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Liberty responded to the scene. Arroyo Ortega was later recovered deceased more than 2.6 miles downstream from the truck, police said.

According to the Sullivan County Bureau of Fire, the North Branch Fire Department and Upper Delaware Ambulance were initially dispatched after the truck was discovered in the creek. Incident commanders requested the Rock Hill-Roscoe-Rockland Joint Special Operations Task Force and its swift-water rescue resources. Rescue personnel entered the water to search the vehicle and confirmed it was unoccupied.

The Sullivan County Search and Rescue Team then conducted a coordinated search along the creek with assistance from New York State Forest Rangers’ swift-water rescue team. The Bureau of Fire said responders used GPS mapping, unmanned aircraft systems and Starlink satellite communications to support the search operation.

The victim was ultimately located in North Branch Callicoon Creek near Route 17B, according to the Bureau of Fire.

The incident occurred as heavy rain dumped an estimated 3 to 6 inches across parts of Sullivan County July 28-29, triggering widespread flooding, road closures and emergency response operations. Floodwaters forced evacuations, displaced residents and prompted numerous water rescues throughout the county Wednesday.