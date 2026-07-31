Cohoes WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Cohoes World War II veteran Edward Francis Simonik celebrated his 100th birthday in Wednesday's pouring rain.

At the Columbia Crest Senior Apartments, Mayor William Keeler presented Simonik with a proclamation declaring June 29, 2026 as Edward Simonik Day in the City of Cohoes.

Simonik was born in Watervliet, New York in 1926. He served as a Seabee in the Navy from 1944 to 1946 in the Aleutian Islands of the North Pacific. He worked as a machine operator at Norton in Watervliet for over 40 years, retiring in 1983.

He married his wife, Jackie, in June 1947; next year, they will celebrate 80 years together.

Simonik said the secret to a lasting relationship is "to stay happy with your mate." He advised, "Don't let little things upset you ... don't hold grudges."

In May, Simonik had a fall that resulted in a 10-day hospitalization. He recently finished rehabilitation, and is now in long-term care.

Simonik has three children, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. His daughter, Debbie Simonik Atwell, said it's "unexplainable" having a father and mother who are still sharing memories and guidance at their age.

"It's probably one of the three most emotional days of my life," she said. "We're so privileged to have this day."

As part of the birthday celebration, a surprise car parade made its way around the parking lot. Decorated cars, a firetruck, and a police car honked their horns and blared their sirens. Watching from his wheelchair under the awning, Simonik was moved to tears.

"It's the greatest honor in the world, to know that there's so many people...that know me and love me like I love them," he said. "It's a wonderful world."

Some audio for this story was contributed by Jill Konopka with the City of Cohoes.