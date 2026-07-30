Downtown patrols by state police surprise Burlington mayor

Burlington’s mayor is annoyed that the state’s governor ordered state police to patrol the city’s downtown without informing her in advance.

In her weekly newsletter, Progressive Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak said she learned on Monday that Governor Phil Scott “directed the Vermont State Police to have a patrol presence in Downtown Burlington to help supplement the work of the Burlington Police Department. ....... While it is unfortunate that the Governor did not directly notify my office about this, our City welcomes any state partners that would like to help make our community safer.”

VTDigger reports that the governor ordered the additional patrols after hearing concerns from community and business leaders.

Mulvaney-Stanak says she has invited the governor to discuss the city’s safety issues and how to best use the “additional resources.”

The state police patrols in downtown Burlington began this week and are expected to continue through mid-August. They also coincide with the annual meeting of the New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers to be held in Chittenden County on August 9 and 10.

