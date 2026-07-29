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All Things Considered

Saranac Lake nurses rally for fair contract

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 29, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
Bargaining Unit President Bill Schneider leads a nurses rally outside the Adirondack Medical Center
Kristi Barnes
/
New York State Nurses Association
Bargaining Unit President Bill Schneider leads a nurses rally outside the Adirondack Medical Center

Union nurses stood in the rain in front of the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake today calling for hospital administrators to negotiate a fair contract.

New York State Nurses Association nurses at Adirondack Medical Center say they are lobbying for a fair wage and an affordable benefits package that will also recruit and retain experienced nurses. Bargaining Unit President Bill Schneider says the hospital administration refuses to take their concerns seriously.

Toby Ringland, an operating room nurse, says the hospital provides subpar health benefits.

Nurses at the Adirondack Medical Center have been working without a contract since December 31.
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News NYSNANYS Nurses AssociationAdirondack Medical CenterLabor Issueslabor union
Pat Bradley
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