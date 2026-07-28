Vermonters to decide two state constitutional amendments
Vermont Governor Phil Scott has formally notified voters that two state Constitutional amendments will be on the November ballot.
Under the Vermont Constitution, the governor is required to issue a formal public notice by official proclamation when proposed constitutional amendments will appear on the general election ballot.
Proposal 3 would codify employees’ right to organize and collectively bargain with their employer. Proposal 4 would guarantee people equal protection under the law.
Both proposals were approved by the legislature in two consecutive bienniums before being brought to Vermont’s voters.