Police investigate obstruction of justice by Vermont inmate

An inmate at a Vermont prison has been charged with attempting to obstruct justice after he tried to contact his victim multiple times.

Vermont State Police say 36-year-old Carl Stockwell of Fairhaven repeatedly contacted the woman he was convicted of committing aggravated domestic assault against, despite court conditions that he not contact her.

Investigators determined that Stockwell tried more than 90 times in April and May to contact the victim through the Marble Valley Correctional Center’s inmate communication system. Vermont State Police reviewed the calls and says, in some of them, Stockwell instructs the victim to take specific actions to interfere with the active criminal case against him.

Stockwell continues to be held at the correctional center.

