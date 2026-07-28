GE challenges tax assessment for Niskayuna research facility

General Electric is challenging a tax assessment for a Niskayuna research facility, according to a petition filed in New York State Supreme Court in Schenectady County on Monday.

If their petition is successful, GE Aerospace, a spin-off of GE launched in 2024, could pay significantly less in property taxes to the town.

GE Aerospace is arguing its facilities at One Research Circle should be assessed at no more than $51.56 million. The town assessed the campus’ taxable value at more than $146 million. The company alleges the assessment is equivalent to taxing the property at 183% of its value, instead of the standard 64.45%.

WAMC has reached out to GE Aerospace, the company’s lawyer and the Niskayuna town supervisor's office for comment.