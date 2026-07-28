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GE challenges tax assessment for Niskayuna research facility

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published July 28, 2026 at 8:50 PM EDT
Production line at GE Vernova's Schenectady plant
File photo
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WAMC
GE Vernova's Schenectady plant is just miles from GE Aerospace's facility in Niskayuna. Both companies were spun off in 2024.

General Electric is challenging a tax assessment for a Niskayuna research facility, according to a petition filed in New York State Supreme Court in Schenectady County on Monday.

If their petition is successful, GE Aerospace, a spin-off of GE launched in 2024, could pay significantly less in property taxes to the town.

GE Aerospace is arguing its facilities at One Research Circle should be assessed at no more than $51.56 million. The town assessed the campus’ taxable value at more than $146 million. The company alleges the assessment is equivalent to taxing the property at 183% of its value, instead of the standard 64.45%.

WAMC has reached out to GE Aerospace, the company’s lawyer and the Niskayuna town supervisor's office for comment.

GE Aerospace posted a profit of about $2.8 billion during the second quarter of 2026, according to a press release.
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Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley