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Midday Magazine

Gov. Kathy Hochul talks data centers, housing, bringing Olympics back to New York

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By David Guistina
Published July 27, 2026 at 12:22 PM EDT
New York Governor Kathy Hochul held a roundtable on her first-in-the-nation action on data centers in Kenmore, New York, on Monday, July 20, 2026
Mike Groll
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Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
New York Governor Kathy Hochul held a roundtable on her first-in-the-nation action on data centers in Kenmore, New York, on Monday, July 20, 2026

Earlier this month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order instituting the nation's first statewide moratorium on large data centers — a move that came amid resistance to such facilities being built in communities across the state.

This morning, the governor joined WAMC's David Guistina to detail what went into her decision, beginning with what convinced her the one-year pause was necessary. From there, they discussed an array of topics from the state's clean energy goals to a potential bid to bring the Olympics back to New York.

Listen to the full interview here.
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News Data CenterData center moratoriumGovernor Kathy HochulClean Energyaffordable housingWinter Olympics-Lake Placid
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina
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