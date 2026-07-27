Gov. Kathy Hochul talks data centers, housing, bringing Olympics back to New York

Earlier this month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order instituting the nation's first statewide moratorium on large data centers — a move that came amid resistance to such facilities being built in communities across the state.

This morning, the governor joined WAMC's David Guistina to detail what went into her decision, beginning with what convinced her the one-year pause was necessary. From there, they discussed an array of topics from the state's clean energy goals to a potential bid to bring the Olympics back to New York.

Listen to the full interview here.