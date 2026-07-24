Tonko and British MPs oppose Trump's tariffs on UK, hope for open trade

New York Congressman Paul Tonko hosted two members of U.K. Parliament on Friday. The officials are united in their opposition to President Donald Trump's recent tariffs.

John Slinger, the MP for Rugby, and Chris Webb, MP for Blackpool South, are visiting New York's Capital Region as part of the State Department's International Visitor Leadership Program.

President Trump's temporary 10% global tariffs have been replaced with new duties on 59 countries and the European Union. As part of this, a new 10% import tariff has been imposed on the United Kingdom.

MP Webb said the tariffs are "disappointing"; he hopes the U.K. and the U.S. can come to a trade agreement without them.

"They are a last- should be a last resort," said Webb. "We're willing to talk, for not just our economy but your economy as well, and to build- continue building on our friendship."

MP Slinger was optimistic for a deal.

"I know that the British government has a very good relationship with the American government on all of these issues, and last time we managed to negotiate a very good and favorable trade deal with the United States, and so I think calm heads will prevail," Slinger said.

Tonko, a Capital Region Democrat, said he continues to oppose the president's tariffs.

"Especially where we're impacting our allies, those relationships are precious," said Tonko. "They should be honored, and there's an impact to the consumers that we all share here, or collectively share."

Trump has made unfounded, nonspecific claims that the targeted countries have violated forced-labor laws. He said on social media that many of these countries have been "ripping" off the U.S. for decades.