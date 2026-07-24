Changes at Green Mountain Care Board announced

Vermont’s governor announced today leadership changes at the state’s health care regulator.

Governor Phil Scott says Jessica Holmes has decided not to seek reappointment to the Green Mountain Care Board at the end of her second six-year term on September 30. The Republican has appointed Owen Foster to replace her. Foster has been board chair since 2022 and requested the transition. A nominating committee will seek candidates for a new chair.

The board regulates hospital budgets, health insurance rates and other aspects of the state’s health care system.

