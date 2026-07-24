Burlington sets livable wage rates

The city of Burlington, Vermont, has published its Fiscal Year 2027 livable wage rates.

In 2001, Burlington enacted a law requiring a minimum level of pay for city employees. It also applies to employees of city contractors and entities that have service contracts or receive financial assistance from the city totaling more than $15,000 a year. The annual livable wage is calculated in May to become effective on July 1, the beginning of the fiscal year.

The new hourly rate for employers that provide employer assisted health insurance is $20.62, and if employer assisted health insurance is not provided $22.91 per hour. Employees must also receive 12 days of paid time off annually for vacation, sick leave or personal leave.

