Vermont governor requires state advertising spending give preference to Vermont media

Gov. Phil Scott is directing the state to prioritize Vermont media for state advertising spending.

Scott signed an executive order Thursday mandating state entities ensure that paid advertising and media campaigns include local media and broadcast outlets whenever feasible.

The state buys advertising to promote programs and services, provide health and safety information and promote use of state assets like parks.

The order was crafted in partnership with the Vermont Journalism Coalition and the Vermont Association of Broadcasters. In a statement, Scott said regional newspapers and broadcasters provide a “vital” role in reaching state residents, adding that buying local is “just as important for local newspapers and stations, as it is for our local hardware stores or farms.”

Coalition interim coordinator Kristen Fountain says there are about 50 active local news organizations in Vermont.

