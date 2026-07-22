Tenants in Albany's Knick apartment building unionize

Tenant organizing efforts continue to gain momentum in the Capital Region as residents of The Knick in Albany became the latest to organize.

Organizers say 66% of residents at The Knick have joined together to demand better living conditions.

The tenants' list of grievances includes problems with mice and cockroaches, poor heating and air conditioning, maintenance requests going unresolved, and management entering units in the Sheridan Hollow building without proper notification.

On Saturday, The Knick's tenant union was publicly launched with over 80 members. The union sent its demand letter to owner and manager Stratus, which has 14 days to respond with a meeting date.

Bebhinn Francis, lead tenant organizer with United Tenants of Albany, has helped tenants across the Capital Region strategize their union-building — the group has helped organize five tenant unions in Albany County since the spring of 2025.

"I would just like to say to the tenants of Albany, New York, if you're in a building where the conditions are subpar, and life isn't good, it's time to organize," Francis said.

Francis said there are five more Stratus-owned buildings in the Capital Region that will be launching tenant unions soon.

Stratus Property Management did not provide comment by publication of this story.