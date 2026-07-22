Tenants at the Knick in Albany unionize

Tenant unionizing continues to gain momentum in the Capital Region as residents of The Knick in Albany became the latest to organize.

Organizers said 66% of residents at the Sheridan Hollow building have joined together in a union to demand better living conditions.

The tenants' list of grievances includes mice and cockroach problems, poor heating and air conditioning, maintenance requests going unresolved, and management entering units without proper notification.

On Saturday, The Knick's tenant union was publicly launched with over 80 members. The union sent their demand letter to owner and manager Stratus, which has 14 days to respond with a meeting date.

Bebhinn Francis, Lead Tenant Organizer with United Tenants of Albany, has been helping tenants across the Capital Region strategize their union-building. The group has helped organize five tenant unions in Albany County since Spring 2025.

"I would just like to say to the tenants of Albany, New York, if you're in a building where the conditions are subpar and life isn't good, it's time to organize," Francis said.

The Knick is the first building in the wider Stratus Tenant Union. Francis said there are five more Stratus-owned buildings in the Capital Region that will be launching their own tenant unions soon.

Stratus Property Management provided a comment: "We want the same thing our residents want: to love living in our region. That's why every concern is taken seriously, and each work order is followed through from start to completion. We are always happy to meet with residents, individually or as a group, to listen to their concerns and discuss ways to address them. At the end of the day, we share the same goal: making our communities great, affordable places to call home."