New Mass. Teachers Association president lays out 'art and craft' behind his vision

A labor union that represents about 117,000 public education professionals across Massachusetts has a new leader. History teacher and Andover Education Association president Matt Bach was elected president of the Massachusetts Teachers Union at its annual delegates meeting in May, and officially began his two-year term this month. In 2023, he led organized teachers in Andover through a successful strike that saw the union secure better wages, paid family leave, and guaranteed recess time for elementary school students from the town's school committee. Bach spoke with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about his goals for the MTA.

BACH: The tendency towards austerity budgets is a major problem, not just for labor but for the strong schools we want for our students. So, funding needs to be properly resourced and properly allocated and appropriated to public education. Also at the top of the list is educator autonomy and academic freedom. Many of these austerity budgets at the local level are also squeezed by boxed curriculum, testing regime, and a serious encroachment by artificial intelligence and big tech.

WAMC: So, with that in mind, what are your thoughts on the tenure of Governor Maura Healey so far? What's your take on how her administration has approached public education over the last few years?

I think again, we have to take a critical look at the funding and also the huge success of [Fair Share Amendment] money. We are in excess of the projections, which means that millionaires have not fled the state, and I think that that money should be spent now on public education and public transportation, but it should be released and it should not be undermined by further social welfare to the billionaire, millionaire class, which is what has happened under the the last couple of years under this tenure.

You're no stranger to direct action in the labor movement here in Massachusetts. I know in Andover back in 2023, you led the union teachers there through a successful strike. Tell me, what from that experience did you learn about how labor can best mobilize in this era?

Well, number one, the members of the union come to that decision not lightly. They build up to that based on the lack of progress and the lack of good faith bargaining from management, from their school committee. And when they do take that step, which is the local's choice, it is something that we see, time and time again, supported by the community, supported by the people who utilize the public schools, because it ends up improving the conditions not just of the workers but of the students and improving the community's willingness to pay attention to who is actually the steward of the school and the public schools in my town or city, and why are relations getting to this point? Why are resources not being properly allocated and spent to make sure that our students have the right attention and services in the classroom?

What are you bringing from teaching in the classroom to this role as president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association? What experiences or what are you seeing in this day and age on the ground on the front line of public education that you want to bring into this new leadership role?

Number one, I think that public education is the greatest invention of humanity. It is the only foundation we can build a democracy upon, and it's the most probable path to progress, and as an educator, I always saw my identity as a union member to be inextricably linked to preserving my identity as a classroom teacher. And the other thing I bring to it is just an absolute love of of the work, the profession, and the passion of going into a classroom every day and engaging students on American history, the history of our our own country, something I taught for many years, and also the history of art and craft and how teaching itself is an art and craft. And I feel very fortunate that I get to play a role in in protecting that art and craft.

And lastly, looking ahead, what are some goals you want to hit with the MTA as your tenure begins? Anything you're eyeing on the to-do list?

As I said before, just protecting teacher autonomy and academic freedom, the quality of instruction, making sure that our students are receiving a public education that is fully funded and resourced well, preventing the encroachment of commodification and privatization in this role. Also, I will have a perspective that also is informed by higher education. I come from K-12, but I'm going to be able to work with members from higher ed, and I want to make sure that higher education is fully funded and that our higher ed education workers are compensated well and adequately, like they are in other states and other public universities, state and community college systems, so I'm excited to do that as well.

Matt, thank you so much for your time today. I really appreciate it.

Thank you.