Vermont treasurer announces funding for economic development projects

Vermont’s treasurer today/on Tuesday announced $25 million in funding to enhance housing, job creation and affordability.

The Invest in Vermont program invests 12.5% of Vermont’s daily cash balance in projects that grow the economy and make the state more affordable. The program uses low-interest financing to support economic development projects.

Treasurer Michael Pieciak says housing is a program priority.

“Across the board we know that housing is holding back the full potential of the Vermont economy. And we now have available another $25 million in capitol to invest in low cost loans throughout Vermont.”

The program was originally called "10% in Vermont." This year, the legislature approved an expansion of investments.

