New Yorkers look to protect themselves amid rise in Cyclosporiasis cases

New Yorkers are doing their best to stay healthy as America faces what the New York Times says is the nation's largest cyclospora outbreak ever. State officials are optimistic they’ll be able to control the outbreak.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows around 7,000 suspected cases of Cyclosporiasis across 34 states.

The primary symptom — explosive diarrhea — can appear 1 to 2 weeks after the parasite Cyclospora begins infecting the small intestine.

At Saratoga Farmers' Market, there are plenty of health-conscious folks trying to avoid exposed fruits and vegetables.

Fiona Farrell is among dozens of shoppers on the hunt for Cyclospora-free produce.

“I have guests coming tomorrow that I promised Caesar salad," said Farrell. "So, it was first and foremost on my mind and one of the things I bought was two heads of Romaine lettuce.”

The Food and Drug Administration’s attempts to track the source of the Cyclospora outbreak have, thus far, come up short after a sample of Taylor Farms shredded lettuce resulted in a false positive.

“I just love buying produce that still has a little dirt on it,” said Casey.

Willy Casey is back in the United States after a multi-year trip through Europe. He got used to farmers markets while abroad. He’s not all that surprised by the outbreak.

“Lack of quality vegetables. Cutting corners. Farmers have it rough and they have to make a little money and a lot of stuff we’re getting isn’t the best product. It doesn’t last long,” said Casey.

As food-borne illnesses drive customers away from the grocery stores and name-brands, Owl Wood Farm’s Mark Bascom is ready to jump at the chance to sell local produce.

“Yeah, people are concerned and they’re understanding that more large-scale agriculture with a lot of middlemen has its issues," said Bascom. "Buying direct to consumer is definitely a safer way. Knowing your farmer, knowing where your food comes from. I think people are getting the message to come out and buy local which is a good thing. I hate that it’s a fear-based thing. At the same time, food safety things are real."

So far, the outbreak is suspected to be impacting Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Cyclosporiasis isn’t rare in New York, says state Health Commissioner Dr. Jim McDonald.

“It's not new in New York State. You know, it's a seasonal parasite," said McDonald. "Last year, for example, we had about 700 cases of cyclosporiasis in New York State. In the year before that, about 500. So far this year, between May 1 and right now, we have 517 cases. So, it's something we're being very vigilant about."

McDonald says the so-called “season” for the parasite-borne illness in New York typically runs from May through August.

“One of the things about the parasite that causes it, it can be successfully treated with an antibiotic," said McDonald. "You don't take an antibiotic though for a diarrhea-type illness unless you know the diagnosis, the reasons that's important is sometimes if you take an antibiotic for a diarrheal illness, the antibiotic makes it worse and a lot worse. So it's really important to have a diagnosis before you get an antibiotic for this."

McDonald says New York health officials are working to track any potential outbreaks in the state.

He adds, because cyclosporiasis cannot be spread from human to human, prevention can be fairly simple.

“Right now, the best way to avoid it is wash your fruits and vegetables really good for at least 20 seconds," he said. "You know, and what's going to do too is take a kitchen scrub brush and scrub your fruits and vegetables. You know, I think another thing that's important is if you cook your fruits and vegetables, then you really do eliminate the risk."

