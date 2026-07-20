© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Vermont Secretary of State releases voting accessibility videos

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 20, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
Sign that says "Vote Here"
WAMC Photo/Ian Pickus
"Vote Here" sign in upstate New York

The Vermont Secretary of State has released two videos created by her office’s voting accessibility task force.

The task force was formed late in 2025 to identify and remove barriers that prevent people from voting. Two of its four working groups have created informational videos. One targets individuals with disabilities with an overview of the state’s accessible voting system. The second targets the unhoused population and explains how to vote without a fixed address.

Two other working groups are focused on incarcerated Vermonters and domestic abuse survivors.
Tags
News Voter AccessVoting accessibility task forceVermont Secretary of StateVermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley