Vermont Secretary of State releases voting accessibility videos

The Vermont Secretary of State has released two videos created by her office’s voting accessibility task force.

The task force was formed late in 2025 to identify and remove barriers that prevent people from voting. Two of its four working groups have created informational videos. One targets individuals with disabilities with an overview of the state’s accessible voting system. The second targets the unhoused population and explains how to vote without a fixed address.

Two other working groups are focused on incarcerated Vermonters and domestic abuse survivors.