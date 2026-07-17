© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ulster County officials celebrate opening of Lake Sophia in Sojourner Truth State Park

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published July 17, 2026 at 5:23 PM EDT
Palisades Regional Director for New York State Parks Joshua Laird stands in front of Lake Sophia at the ribbon-cutting press conference.
Sam Dingman
Palisades Regional Director for New York State Parks Joshua Laird stands in front of Lake Sophia at the ribbon-cutting press conference.

Ulster County officials celebrated the opening of a new swimming hole in Sojourner Truth State Park this morning on Friday.

The state-funded swimming hole is located in an old rock quarry. The water is emerald green and surrounded by limestone cliffs and newly-planted greenery. It’s been christened Lake Sophia, after the legendary civil rights activist’s daughter. As a crowd gathered before the ribbon cutting, a group of teenage boys — Dominic Stiles, Matthew Klitzner, and Matthew Noble — already had their shirts off.

"I can't wait to jump in," said Dominic.

Shortly after 10 o'clock, Joshua Laird, Palisades Regional Director for New York State Parks, kicked off a press conference. Speakers lauded Governor Kathy Hochul for allocating some $83 million to the buildout of the swimming area. After the rock quarry was decommissioned, a group called Scenic Hudson bought the land, and started cleaning it up. Now the state has built out accessibility ramps, lifeguard towers, and something called a swimming crib — a shallow pool area with natural quarry water that filters up through a basket-style floor. People — including Kingston Mayor Steve Noble — have been swimming here for years, although prior to Friday, it was technically trespassing. "I may have been one of those people who jumped in this lake maybe not so legally back in the day," Noble told the crowd.

But Lake Sophia is now on the up-and-up. After the press conference, dozens of swimmers took the first state-sanctioned dip.

IMG_2789.MOV

Dominic and the two Matthews emerged dripping and grinning. "I think it's awesome," said Dominic.

A woman in sunglasses gave one of the Matthews a hug. Her sunglasses fell off when she jumped in, but he saved them. "Community quarry swimming is all about having people who help each other. Thank you, Matthew."

"You're welcome," he replied, and then jumped back in the water.
News
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman