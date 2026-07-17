NY law would create voluntary disability registry in wake of child's death

A new bill introduced in the New York State Assembly would create a voluntary, statewide database for children and adults with mental and developmental disabilities.

The bill, proposed by Democrat Angelo Santabarbara, follows the recent drowning death of 7-year-old Harbe Nagi. Nagi, who was autistic and nonverbal, was found dead in a pool two days after he was reported missing in the Albany suburb of Menands.

Santabarbara, whose adult son has autism and other disabilities, described the program as an “additional tool in the toolbox” for families who want to enroll as an emergency preparation measure.

“There’s a renewed interest in these programs and resources that are available, and our job is to provide the resources and focus on prevention,” Santabarbara said.

Only parents, legal guardians or disabled individuals themselves would be able to upload information to the database, which would be especially meant for disabled people who are prone to wandering or may not be able to communicate with law enforcement. Information in the database could range from recent photographs and emergency contacts to individuals’ behavioral characteristics and medical considerations.

If created, the voluntary database would be managed by the State Division of Criminal Justice Services because “they already work with law enforcement agencies across New York State” and are the “appropriate agency to manage a secure statewide registry,” according to Santabarbara. Only “authorized first responders” would be able to access relevant information during an emergency situation.

“If it’s the right tool for your family, you can enroll. If not, then, you know, there’s plenty of resources,” Santabarbara said. “This is just one more resource out there.”

Santabarbara chairs the Assembly’s People with Disabilities Committee. He said he spoke with families, disability advocates and law enforcement agencies before drafting the bill.

Voluntary registries of disabled people already exist in many upstate New York municipalities, including several in the Capital Region.

“Some communities may have it, some may not,” Santabarbara said. “We want to make these tools available to everyone so that we can all be better prepared.”

Some registries of disabled people have faced pushback from disability advocates in upstate New York. Activists criticized one such registry — started by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and entitled the “Handle with Care” registry — for leaving disabled people out of the process, allowing anyone to upload information and using demeaning language.