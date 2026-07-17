Albany police: New roads to open in Washington Park

Albany residents can expect roadway changes in the city's historic Washington Park.

City police said the changes are part of an effort to increase safety for pedestrians and park visitors.

Washington Park's Union Roadway will become a one-way street going west between the Sprague Place entrance, Robin Street, Englewood Place, and State Street.

The Sprague Place entrance was previously closed to vehicular traffic to make the park more pedestrian-friendly. It will be reopened to traffic, but the west-side lane of the entrance will remain off-limits.

The new one-way road will allow parking on both sides of the street.

The changes will go into effect on Tuesday.