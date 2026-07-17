© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Albany announces new civic engagement initiative

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Maggie MacCallum
Published July 17, 2026 at 2:58 PM EDT
Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs and New York State Assemblywoman Gabriella Romero are joined by young community leaders as they announce Cap City Collective on Thursday, July 16, 2026, outside the Washington Park Lake House.
Maggie MacCallum
/
WAMC
Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs and New York State Assemblywoman Gabriella Romero are joined by young community leaders as they announce Cap City Collective on Thursday, July 16, 2026, outside the Washington Park Lake House.

City of Albany and New York state officials have announced a new initiative aimed at getting young people in the city civically engaged.

The Cap City Collective will be a community advisory board made up of city residents between the ages of 20 and 35.

New York State Assemblywoman Gabriella Romero, D-Albany, who secured $20,000 in state funding for the collective, said it's an opportunity to give young people a voice.

"Too often, young people are told that they're the future, but the truth is — and we know this — that young people are making a difference," Romero said at a press conference outside the Washington Park Lake House on Thursday.

Mayor Dorcey Applyrs, a fellow Democrat, hopes the effort will encourage more students graduating from Albany-area colleges to stay in the area.

"But we don't want this to be a transient city," she said. "We want it to be a city people can stay and call home, not just for a time being, but we want them to put down roots here."

Applications for the 18-member collective are open until Aug. 14.

Tags
News City of Albanycivic participation
Maggie MacCallum
MacCallum is an intern in the WAMC newsroom for the summer of 2026.
See stories by Maggie MacCallum