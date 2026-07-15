Activist blames industry pressure for cancellation of horse racing concerns talk in Saratoga Springs

In May, Patrick Battuelo, of the nonprofit group Horseracing Wrongs, successfully booked a talk in the Saratoga Springs Public Library’s community room.

The 30-minute talk — originally scheduled for Wednesday — would have covered several issues the group has with the horse racing industry, including mortality rates and the whipping and confinement of horses. After the presentation, Battuelo intended to take questions from the audience.

As reported by the Times Union, Battuelo said the library canceled the event just days prior due to pressure from the horse racing industry.

“I have two overriding emotions about this," Battuelo said. "I'm very angry. I feel like the rug was pulled out at the very end here. But more than that, I'm sad that the horses are not given an opportunity to have a voice.”

In a statement, library director Issac Pulver said the decision to cancel the event was made after receiving "thoughtful feedback from community members, particularly those in the horse community." He said the program as presented failed to “accomplish our mission in a manner that appears balanced and complete.”

The library noted in its statement that Horseracing Wrongs, as a nonprofit organization with local ties, may use library meeting space without the implied or explicit endorsement of the organization or its meeting content.