Albany County sheriff won’t seek reelection

After four terms in office, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple announced he will not be seeking a fifth term as the county’s top law enforcement official.

“Serving the people of Albany County has been the honor of a lifetime,” Apple said in a statement. “Thank you for placing your trust and confidence in me over the years and allowing me to live my dream job.”

Apple called the decision “difficult” and added that he intends to “give it everything I have until my final day in office.”

Apple, a Democrat, was first elected as sheriff in 2011 and has never faced a general election opponent.

The next Albany County Sheriff will be chosen in the 2027 election cycle.

During his nearly 15 years as sheriff, Apple attempted to charge ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo with forcible touching for allegedly groping a staffer.

He also made headlines by allowing immigration lawyers and volunteer translators into the Albany County Jail to asylum-seeking migrants brought there by the federal government.

In one unusual incident, Apple oversaw an operation to contain bison that escaped from a farm in Rensselaer County.

Apple briefly ran for State Senate in 2022 before seeking another term as sheriff.

Democratic Albany County officials praised Apple following the sheriff's retirement announcement Wednesday.

“From major emergencies to everyday public safety efforts, I have always appreciated his willingness to work together and put Albany County first,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. “While it is never easy to see a longtime public servant step away, I respect Craig’s decision and wish him and his family nothing but the best in the years ahead.”

Apple said he plans on spending more time with his family and grandchildren – but he didn’t close the door on another public role.

“Public service takes many forms, and I fully expect to continue being part of the conversation and working for the values we all share,” Apple said. “So, while I may be closing one chapter, I assure you the story isn’t over just yet.”