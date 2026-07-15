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Albany Co. couple arraigned in 4th of July weekend homicide case

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT
An Albany police cruiser
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WAMC

A couple allegedly involved in a fatal July 5 shooting near Albany's Washington Park was arraigned on Wednesday.

Vance Mims, 44, of Albany, and his wife Glenda Barret, 43, of Voorheesville, were in Albany County Court on charges connected to the killing of 39-year-old Iris Vazquez.

Mims is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, while Barrett is being charged with hindering prosecution.

Mims is accused of shooting Vazquez as part of an "ongoing interpersonal feud" that led to the killing of his son, Vance Mims III, on July 4, 2025.

Albany police said Vazquez was not involved in any violence during last year’s Fourth of July weekend.

Mims pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Albany County jail. Barrett also pleaded not guilty but was released.
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