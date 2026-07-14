University of Vermont cancer study reports promising results

Researchers at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine say trials of a new cancer drug targeting Mesothelioma shows promise.

Mesothelioma is a rare cancer, usually caused by exposure to asbestos. In a study published July 14 in Nature Communications, UVM researchers and their international collaborators say a counterintuitive approach controlled disease progression in 67% of Phase 1 trial patients, and in some cases tumors shrank. Previous clinical trials increased antioxidants to slow tumor growth. But the UVM researchers instead developed a process to overwhelm tumors with oxidative stress, killing it. The UVM team is working with the University of Leicester and other institutions in the United Kingdom to continue research on the drug.