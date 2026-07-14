Midnight Ramble concert series on hold amid leadership dispute

The future of the legendary Midnight Ramble concert series at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock is uncertain after a leadership shake-up.

Over the weekend, Amy Helm, daughter of the legendary former drummer for The Band, announced that she and other members of the staff at Levon Helm Studios were no longer in charge of programming at the venue.

Levon Helm Studios has been home to the popular Midnight Ramble concert series since 2004. Amy Helm, a musician in her own right, served as CEO until May, when she was replaced by Brian Parillo, a musician and shareholder in the business.

The change apparently came at the direction of Levon Helm’s widow, Sandra, who had concerns about the artistic direction of the concert series. In a June court filing, Amy Helm alleged that Parillo was attempting to manipulate her stepmother, who also lives on the property where Levon Helm Studios is located.

Earlier this year, the Ulster County Clerk sent Amy Helm a bill for over $37,000 in unpaid state taxes. In a post on social media, Amy Helm described the circumstances of the leadership change as “disturbing,” and said she was placing her trust in the legal system to sort things out.

As of Monday, future Midnight Ramble shows have been postponed.

Neither Amy Helm nor Parillo replied to requests for comment.