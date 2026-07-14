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Midnight Ramble concert series on hold amid leadership dispute

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published July 14, 2026 at 11:17 AM EDT
Courtesy Levon Helm Studios Facebook page
Levon Helm Studios has been home to the popular Midnight Ramble concert series since 2004. Amy Helm, a musician in her own right, served as CEO until May, when she was replaced by Brian Parillo, a musician and shareholder in the business.

The future of the legendary Midnight Ramble concert series at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock is uncertain after a leadership shake-up.

Over the weekend, Amy Helm, daughter of the legendary former drummer for The Band, announced that she and other members of the staff at Levon Helm Studios were no longer in charge of programming at the venue.

Levon Helm Studios has been home to the popular Midnight Ramble concert series since 2004. Amy Helm, a musician in her own right, served as CEO until May, when she was replaced by Brian Parillo, a musician and shareholder in the business.

The change apparently came at the direction of Levon Helm’s widow, Sandra, who had concerns about the artistic direction of the concert series. In a June court filing, Amy Helm alleged that Parillo was attempting to manipulate her stepmother, who also lives on the property where Levon Helm Studios is located.

Earlier this year, the Ulster County Clerk sent Amy Helm a bill for over $37,000 in unpaid state taxes. In a post on social media, Amy Helm described the circumstances of the leadership change as “disturbing,” and said she was placing her trust in the legal system to sort things out.

As of Monday, future Midnight Ramble shows have been postponed.

Neither Amy Helm nor Parillo replied to requests for comment.
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News woodstockmidnight ramblelevon helm studiosThe Band
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
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