Vermont launches program to increase voting and civic engagement

Vermont’s secretary of state launched a new program Monday that partners with businesses and nonprofit groups to improve civic engagement.

Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas plans to provide non-partisan information and resources to participating businesses and organizations to share with employees, clients and customers to encourage voting and civic engagement.

“Vermont Civic Connect is a program who’s goal is to strengthen the civic fabric in our communities and to strengthen the distribution of educational materials for voters across Vermont.”

Hanzas says the business community is uniquely positioned to empower the distribution of civic engagement materials.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids is a craft brewery in Waitsfield. Director of People and Purpose Kelly Putnam says the initiatives in Civic Connect will enhance efforts already being practiced at their business.

“We want our employees’ voices to be heard and felt not just in our company but in our broader community, state and country and are committed to doing what we can to ensure our employees have access to standardized, trusted information and the opportunity to vote.”

The initial focus of Vermont Civic Connect is on the 2026 election season.

