Saratoga Race Course opens for a third time during a record-breaking meet

After the Belmont Stakes and a July 4th weekend of racing, the historic Saratoga Race Course began its traditional summer meet today. The third opening day of sorts marks another milestone in a record-setting season.

This summer there will 51 days of racing at the Spa, the most in one season for the venue that opened in 1863.

The previous record of 49 was set just last year.

For the last three years, the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival has brought additional races to Saratoga in June, as its new downstate home was under construction. The Spa has also taken on hosting duties for New York Racing Association races over the Independence Day weekend for the last two years.

Most downtown businesses need to adapt by hiring additional staff to meet the surge of visitors in town to play the ponies.

“I wish there was a graduation into the busy season. It’s just one week you’re doing x number in business, the next you’re doing twice x,” said Brent Skiner.

Brent Skiner is the owner of The Nook Café. The breakfast and lunch spot has sat just steps away from city hall on Broadway since opening almost two years ago.

What might seem like a drawn-out busy season to other establishments has, so far, been the norm for Skiner and his team – they haven’t had a summer without the Belmont yet.

He says they’ll have to adjust next year once the relatively shorter season returns.

“The downside to the lack of business earlier on means we’ll have to rely on our regulars a little bit more. Our regulars take time during the summer to take vacation with their families. So, that’s to be determined,” said Skiner.

The growing number of racing days, officials say, is not a trend – Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus says all signs point to a more traditional 40-day meet for 2027.

He adds, however, he can understand if some locals are feeling burnt out by the extended seasons.

“I think that’s one of those things where it was a rare opportunity to host the Belmont Stakes festival in particular. It was a rare opportunity for us to make Independence Day a really big thing for July 4th. You don’t want to pass up those opportunities. And I think, ultimately, at the end of the day, we’re going to find out attendance at the track is on par with where it’s been most years and spending and betting will be similar to last year and we’re going to be ok,” said Shimkus.

With less than an hour to first post time of the regular meet Thursday, Saratoga Race Course was already buzzing with life.

To call Kevin “Bones” Bockelmann a track regular would be an understatement. He rarely misses a day of racing at The Spa, but he has avoided the upstate Belmont.

“There’s never too much racing in Saratoga. But the Belmont belongs in New York. It was nice to have them up here but it’s not the same. Saratoga is Saratoga. Belmont is Belmont,” said Bockelmann.

He says he’s looking forward to a return to normalcy.

“This is a beautiful place to be. The people are so friendly here. It’s a different atmosphere. If you look at the Belmont, after the first two weeks the new Belmont is open there’ll be three, four thousand. You come up here every day there’s 10,000. It’s a different breed, it’s a different crop,” said Bockelmann.