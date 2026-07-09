New Berkshire Community College president focused on student success

For the first time in 14 years, Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has a new president. After the departure of Ellen Kennedy earlier this year, Dr. Hara Charlier officially became the 8th leader of the region’s sole community college on July 1. Most recently the president of Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minnesota, for the last decade, Charlier has a PhD in Community College Leadership from Old Dominion University as well as degrees in Animal Science from Cornell and Microbiology from Miami University. She takes charge of the public institution after Massachusetts officially made community college tuition-free for all in 2024, and in an era when private liberal arts colleges around the Northeast have faced financial headwinds. Charlier spoke with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes.