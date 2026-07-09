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Northeast Report
Weekdays, 3:30-4 p.m. & 6-6:30 p.m.Hosted by Lucas Willard."Northeast Report" and "Northeast Report Late" Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30-4 p.m. just before "All Things Considered," and again from 6-6:30 p.m. just before "Marketplace.""Northeast Report" features award-winning WAMC News reports, commentary, arts news, interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up.

New Berkshire Community College president focused on student success

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 9, 2026 at 10:47 AM EDT
Dr. Hara Charlier.
Berkshire Community College
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Provided
Dr. Hara Charlier.

For the first time in 14 years, Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has a new president. After the departure of Ellen Kennedy earlier this year, Dr. Hara Charlier officially became the 8th leader of the region’s sole community college on July 1. Most recently the president of Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minnesota, for the last decade, Charlier has a PhD in Community College Leadership from Old Dominion University as well as degrees in Animal Science from Cornell and Microbiology from Miami University. She takes charge of the public institution after Massachusetts officially made community college tuition-free for all in 2024, and in an era when private liberal arts colleges around the Northeast have faced financial headwinds. Charlier spoke with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes