Two young Vermonters identified as drowning victims
Vermont State Police have identified the individuals who drowned last week in the Lamoille River near Arrowhead Mountain Lake in Georgia, Vermont.
Last Wednesday, a group of relatives were fishing along the shore when a young girl fell into the water and a man jumped in to try to rescue her. On Thursday evening, Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team located the girl’s body. On Saturday evening, a kayaker found the man’s body.
On Monday, state police identified the two victims as 11-year-old Yazmin Yupangui, and her 25-year-old brother, Sandro Lala, both of Cambridge, Vermont. An autopsy determined their deaths were due to accidental drowning.