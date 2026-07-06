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Two young Vermonters identified as drowning victims

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
Yazmin Yupangui, 11, and her 25-year-old brother, Sandro Lala, are seen in this photo provided to the Vermont State Police and distributed at the request of their family.
Family photo/Family photo via Vermont State Police
/
Vermont State Police
Yazmin Yupangui, 11, and her 25-year-old brother, Sandro Lala, are seen in this photo provided to the Vermont State Police and distributed at the request of their family.

Vermont State Police have identified the individuals who drowned last week in the Lamoille River near Arrowhead Mountain Lake in Georgia, Vermont.

Last Wednesday, a group of relatives were fishing along the shore when a young girl fell into the water and a man jumped in to try to rescue her. On Thursday evening, Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team located the girl’s body. On Saturday evening, a kayaker found the man’s body.

On Monday, state police identified the two victims as 11-year-old Yazmin Yupangui, and her 25-year-old brother, Sandro Lala, both of Cambridge, Vermont. An autopsy determined their deaths were due to accidental drowning.
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News DrowningVermont State Police
Pat Bradley
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