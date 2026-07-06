Road work planned on major Plattsburgh street beginning this week

Traffic will be disrupted on a major thoroughfare in Plattsburgh this week.

The Town of Plattsburgh Highway Department will begin milling and paving Smithfield Boulevard beginning this Wednesday and continuing through July 14.

Initial work will occur from 10 pm until 7 am this Wednesday and Thursday. The road will be closed to through traffic during that time.

Paving will partially close the road next Monday and Tuesday.

Smithfield Boulevard is a four-lane route between the Tom Miller Road and Route 3 that provides the primary access to Plattsburgh’s largest shopping mall.

